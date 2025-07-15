ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Getty Images

Dustin Poirier makes his final walk against the man he welcomed to the UFC. On Saturday, Holloway and Poirier meet for the third and final time at UFC 318.

Holloway vs. Poirier 3 headlines this weekend's pay-per-view. Poirier will enter his retirement fight, allegedly accompanied by rapper Lil Wayne, in his home state of Louisiana. Holloway will defend the ceremonial BMF championship in his first appearance as a full-time lightweight. Poirier is 2-0 in his series against fellow fan-favorite Holloway. "The Diamond" submitted Holloway in their 2012 encounter, which was Holloway's short-notice UFC debut. In 2019, Holloway, then UFC featherweight champion, lost a unanimous decision to Poirier with the interim lightweight title at stake.

UFC subsequently returns to PPV on Aug. 16 with a terrific main event. The juggernaut Dricus du Plessis defends his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev, an unstoppable force long labeled a future UFC titleholder. The card is supported by a surprising middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Michael "Venom" Page.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 318
July 19Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3LightweightNew OrleansESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 26Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de RidderMiddleweightAbu DhabiESPN+
UFC Fight NightAug. 2Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro TairaFlyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 9Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony HernandezMiddleweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 319Aug. 16Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat ChimaevMiddleweight titleChicagoESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 23
Johnny Walker vs. Zhang MingyangLight heavyweightShanghaiESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 6Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio BorralhoMiddleweightParisESPN+
UFC Fight NightSept. 13Diego Lopes vs. Jean SilvaFeatherweightSan Antonio, TexasESPN+
UFC 320Oct. 4TBATBALas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightOct. 18TBA
TBA
VancouverESPN+
UFC 321Oct. 25TBATBAAbu DhabiESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightNov. 22TBATBADoha, QatarESPN+