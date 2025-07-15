Dustin Poirier makes his final walk against the man he welcomed to the UFC. On Saturday, Holloway and Poirier meet for the third and final time at UFC 318.

Holloway vs. Poirier 3 headlines this weekend's pay-per-view. Poirier will enter his retirement fight, allegedly accompanied by rapper Lil Wayne, in his home state of Louisiana. Holloway will defend the ceremonial BMF championship in his first appearance as a full-time lightweight. Poirier is 2-0 in his series against fellow fan-favorite Holloway. "The Diamond" submitted Holloway in their 2012 encounter, which was Holloway's short-notice UFC debut. In 2019, Holloway, then UFC featherweight champion, lost a unanimous decision to Poirier with the interim lightweight title at stake.

UFC subsequently returns to PPV on Aug. 16 with a terrific main event. The juggernaut Dricus du Plessis defends his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev, an unstoppable force long labeled a future UFC titleholder. The card is supported by a surprising middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Michael "Venom" Page.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule