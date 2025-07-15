2025 UFC event schedule: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3, Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
Dustin Poirier makes his final walk against the man he welcomed to the UFC. On Saturday, Holloway and Poirier meet for the third and final time at UFC 318.
Holloway vs. Poirier 3 headlines this weekend's pay-per-view. Poirier will enter his retirement fight, allegedly accompanied by rapper Lil Wayne, in his home state of Louisiana. Holloway will defend the ceremonial BMF championship in his first appearance as a full-time lightweight. Poirier is 2-0 in his series against fellow fan-favorite Holloway. "The Diamond" submitted Holloway in their 2012 encounter, which was Holloway's short-notice UFC debut. In 2019, Holloway, then UFC featherweight champion, lost a unanimous decision to Poirier with the interim lightweight title at stake.
UFC subsequently returns to PPV on Aug. 16 with a terrific main event. The juggernaut Dricus du Plessis defends his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev, an unstoppable force long labeled a future UFC titleholder. The card is supported by a surprising middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Michael "Venom" Page.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC 318
|July 19
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
|Lightweight
|New Orleans
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 26
|Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
|Middleweight
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 2
|Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira
|Flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 9
|Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 319
|Aug. 16
|Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight title
|Chicago
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 23
|Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
|Light heavyweight
|Shanghai
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 6
|Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
|Middleweight
|Paris
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
|Featherweight
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Vancouver
|ESPN+
|UFC 321
|Oct. 25
|TBA
|TBA
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+