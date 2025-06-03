UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back. The bantamweight rivals headline UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday with Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison as chief support.
Last year, Dvalishvili defeated O'Malley inside the Las Vegas Sphere to become champion. Dvalishvili went on to defend the title against highly-touted contender Umar Nurmagomedov while O'Malley took time to heal lingering injuries. O'Malley was granted an immediate rematch, sparking questions about how much O'Malley can close the gap between them.
Pena makes the first defense of her second UFC women's bantamweight title reign. Two-time Olympic champion Harrison has stormed through the division since making the jump from the Professional Fighters League. There is plenty of bad blood between them, and rumors that the winner will welcome Amanda Nunes out of retirement.
UFC's subsequent pay-per-view is a big one. Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria aims to capture the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev. Topuria's opponent is an equally vicious finisher, former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira. The popular stars headline UFC 317 and anchor the 2025 UFC International Fight Week. UFC 317's co-main event is UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC 316
|June 7
|Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley 2
|Bantamweight title
|Newark
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|June 14
|Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|Atlanta
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|June 21
|Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Light heavyweight
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|ESPN+
|UFC 317
|June 28
|Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
|Vacant lightweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 12
|Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
|Heavyweights
|Nashville
|ESPN+
|UFC 318
|July 19
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
|Lightweight
|New Orleans
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 26
|Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
|Middleweight
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 2
|Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira
|Flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 319
|Aug. 16
|Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight title
|Chicago
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|TBA
|TBA
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+ PPV