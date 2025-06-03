UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back. The bantamweight rivals headline UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday with Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison as chief support.

Last year, Dvalishvili defeated O'Malley inside the Las Vegas Sphere to become champion. Dvalishvili went on to defend the title against highly-touted contender Umar Nurmagomedov while O'Malley took time to heal lingering injuries. O'Malley was granted an immediate rematch, sparking questions about how much O'Malley can close the gap between them.

Pena makes the first defense of her second UFC women's bantamweight title reign. Two-time Olympic champion Harrison has stormed through the division since making the jump from the Professional Fighters League. There is plenty of bad blood between them, and rumors that the winner will welcome Amanda Nunes out of retirement.

UFC's subsequent pay-per-view is a big one. Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria aims to capture the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev. Topuria's opponent is an equally vicious finisher, former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira. The popular stars headline UFC 317 and anchor the 2025 UFC International Fight Week. UFC 317's co-main event is UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule