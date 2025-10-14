ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Getty Images

For Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, the road to UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev runs through each other. De Ridder and Allen headline UFC Fight Night in Vancouver on Saturday.

De Ridder was originally preparing for Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez, part of an unofficial four-man audition to find Chimaev's next challenger. Hernandez suffered an injury, weakening De Ridder's potential case for a title shot, but he's determined to impress against short-notice replacement Allen. De Ridder is a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC in November, while Allen is coming off a Fight of the Night win over former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on Oct. 25 with a heavyweight title fight. Tom Aspinall makes his first undisputed title defense after Jon Jones vacated the title and retired. He'll fight arguably the division's second-best active fighter, former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Supporting the card is a vacant women's strawweight title fight between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzi Dern, which was booked after Zhang Weili vacated the title to fight women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, and the return of Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC, Paramount+ announce landmark media rights agreement in exclusive partnership, nixing PPV model
Brad Crawford
UFC, Paramount+ announce landmark media rights agreement in exclusive partnership, nixing PPV model

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight NightOct. 18Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan AllenMiddleweight
VancouverESPN+
UFC 321Oct. 25Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl GaneHeavyweight titleAbu DhabiESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightNov. 1Steve Garcia vs. David OnamaFeatherweightsLas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight NightNov. 8Ismael Bonfim vs. Randy BrownWelterweightsLas VegasESPN+
UFC 322Nov. 15Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam MakhachevWelterweight titleNew York CityESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightNov. 22Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan HookerLightweightsDoha, QatarESPN+
UFC 323Dec. 6Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Petr Yan 2Bantamweight titleLas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Dec. 13Brandon Royval vs. Manel KapeFlyweightsLas VegasESPN+