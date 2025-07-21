The middleweight division takes center stage this summer. Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder compete in a pivotal middleweight clash weeks before Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev fight for the middleweight title.

In the aftermath of UFC 318, the mixed martial arts promotion heads to Abu Dhabi. Former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker meets former two-division ONE Championship title holder De Ridder. After an underwhelming debut against Gerald Meerschaert, De Ridder impressed by finishing Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal. Beating respected former champ Whittaker puts De Ridder on the shortlist of title challengers.

Speaking of the title, Du Plessis has a ferocious challenger ahead of him. Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, earned his shot by violently submitting Whittaker. Du Plessis has exceeded everyone's expectations. His dominant run to the top includes wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice) and Whittaker. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319. No co-main event has been announced for the Aug. 16 card.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule