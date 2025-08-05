The UFC middleweight division takes center stage. Contender Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday, one week before UFC 319's blockbuster title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Dolidze and Hernandez are running relatively hot hands. Dolidze is on a three-fight winning streak and hopes to reignite belief in a run to the top. "Fluffy" Hernandez has won seven straight, but only makes small incremental ranking gains due to UFC matchmaking. Another win for Hernandez sets him up, hopefully, for bigger names.

Next week, UFC middleweight champion Du Plessis makes arguably his most anticipated title defense against Chimaev. Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, earned his shot by violently submitting Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis has exceeded everyone's expectations. His dominant run includes wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice) and Whittaker. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319. A late addition co-main event pits UFC debutant Aaron Pico against featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule