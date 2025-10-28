After an eventful UFC 321, the promotion returns to home base for a pair of UFC Fight Night cards. First, a fun featherweight clash headlines the UFC Apex as Steve Garcia and David Onama clash on Saturday.

Garcia is one of the most exciting featherweights on the rise in the ranks. His current six-fight win streak comprises five consecutive knockouts and a decision win over longtime contender Calvin Kattar. Onama is another 145-pound fighter climbing up the division after achieving his fourth straight win, a decision over ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze.

UFC returns to PPV on Nov. 15 for its annual New York City card. This year's poster is stacked. At UFC 322, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena makes his first title defense against Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom vacated his lightweight title to book the super fight. Speaking of super fights, Zhang Weili vacated the women's strawweight title to challenge two-time women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.

Upcoming UFC Schedule