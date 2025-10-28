2025 UFC event schedule: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama, Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
After an eventful UFC 321, the promotion returns to home base for a pair of UFC Fight Night cards. First, a fun featherweight clash headlines the UFC Apex as Steve Garcia and David Onama clash on Saturday.
Garcia is one of the most exciting featherweights on the rise in the ranks. His current six-fight win streak comprises five consecutive knockouts and a decision win over longtime contender Calvin Kattar. Onama is another 145-pound fighter climbing up the division after achieving his fourth straight win, a decision over ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze.
UFC returns to PPV on Nov. 15 for its annual New York City card. This year's poster is stacked. At UFC 322, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena makes his first title defense against Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom vacated his lightweight title to book the super fight. Speaking of super fights, Zhang Weili vacated the women's strawweight title to challenge two-time women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 1
|Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
|Featherweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 8
|Ismael Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
|Welterweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 322
|Nov. 15
|Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev
|Welterweight title
|New York City
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
|Lightweights
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+
|UFC 323
|Dec. 6
|Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Petr Yan 2
|Bantamweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Dec. 13
|Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
|Flyweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+