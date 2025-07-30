This week's UFC Fight Night main event needed rescuing. Amir Albazi pulled out of his fight with Tatsuro Taira less than a week before Saturday's fight. HyunSung Park, scheduled to fight Steve Erceg a week later, cut his training camp short to fight Taira.

South Korea's Park will shake up the official UFC flyweight rankings if he knocks off Japan's Taira (No. 6). Park (10-0) has stopped five opponents under the UFC umbrella, including two appearances on the "Road to UFC" series. Taira (16-1) needs to bounce back after narrowly losing a late Fight of the Year entry against Brandon Royval in November.

Later in August, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis makes arguably his most anticipated title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, earned his shot by violently submitting Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis has exceeded everyone's expectations. His dominant run to the top includes wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice) and Whittaker. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319. A late addition co-main event pits UFC debutant Aaron Pico against featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

Upcoming UFC Schedule