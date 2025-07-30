ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
This week's UFC Fight Night main event needed rescuing. Amir Albazi pulled out of his fight with Tatsuro Taira less than a week before Saturday's fight. HyunSung Park, scheduled to fight Steve Erceg a week later, cut his training camp short to fight Taira.

South Korea's Park will shake up the official UFC flyweight rankings if he knocks off Japan's Taira (No. 6). Park (10-0) has stopped five opponents under the UFC umbrella, including two appearances on the "Road to UFC" series. Taira (16-1) needs to bounce back after narrowly losing a late Fight of the Year entry against Brandon Royval in November. 

Later in August, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis makes arguably his most anticipated title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, earned his shot by violently submitting Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis has exceeded everyone's expectations. His dominant run to the top includes wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice) and Whittaker. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319. A late addition co-main event pits UFC debutant Aaron Pico against featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight NightAug. 2Tatsuro Taira vs. HyunSung ParkFlyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 9Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony HernandezMiddleweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 319Aug. 16Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat ChimaevMiddleweight titleChicagoESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 23
Johnny Walker vs. Zhang MingyangLight heavyweightShanghaiESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 6Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio BorralhoMiddleweightParisESPN+
UFC Fight NightSept. 13Diego Lopes vs. Jean SilvaFeatherweightSan Antonio, TexasESPN+
UFC FIght NightSept. 27Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick ReyesLight heavyweightPerth, AustraliaESPN+
UFC 320Oct. 4Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2Light heavyweight titleLas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightOct. 18TBA
TBA
VancouverESPN+
UFC 321Oct. 25Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl GaneHeavyweight titleAbu DhabiESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightNov. 22TBATBADoha, QatarESPN+