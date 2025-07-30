2025 UFC event schedule: Tatsuro Taira vs. HyunSung Park, Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
This week's UFC Fight Night main event needed rescuing. Amir Albazi pulled out of his fight with Tatsuro Taira less than a week before Saturday's fight. HyunSung Park, scheduled to fight Steve Erceg a week later, cut his training camp short to fight Taira.
South Korea's Park will shake up the official UFC flyweight rankings if he knocks off Japan's Taira (No. 6). Park (10-0) has stopped five opponents under the UFC umbrella, including two appearances on the "Road to UFC" series. Taira (16-1) needs to bounce back after narrowly losing a late Fight of the Year entry against Brandon Royval in November.
Later in August, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis makes arguably his most anticipated title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, earned his shot by violently submitting Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis has exceeded everyone's expectations. His dominant run to the top includes wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice) and Whittaker. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319. A late addition co-main event pits UFC debutant Aaron Pico against featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 2
|Tatsuro Taira vs. HyunSung Park
|Flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 9
|Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 319
|Aug. 16
|Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight title
|Chicago
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 23
|Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
|Light heavyweight
|Shanghai
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 6
|Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
|Middleweight
|Paris
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
|Featherweight
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC FIght Night
|Sept. 27
|Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
|Light heavyweight
|Perth, Australia
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2
|Light heavyweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Vancouver
|ESPN+
|UFC 321
|Oct. 25
|Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight title
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+