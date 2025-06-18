Former Bellator MMA standout Aaron Pico will go five rounds for the first time in his mixed martial arts career, and he'll do it in a UFC Octagon. Pico is set to make his UFC debut against highly-touted featherweight contender Movsar Evloev on July 26.

Evloev vs. Pico serves as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the fight on Wednesday. The card is headlined by former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder. Both fights will be contested for a maximum of five rounds.

"Most people consider him the top free agent in the world," White said. "Aaron Pico is a ridiculously violent striker and a very high-level grappler."

Pico's first UFC assignment speaks volumes about the promotion's interest in him. Evloev (19-0) is ranked No. 4 in the UFC's official featherweight rankings, and is arguably most deserving to challenge featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Evloev is taking a major risk by dangling his position in the division against an unranked opponent.

Pico (13-4) honed his professional MMA career exclusively in Bellator and the Professional Fighters League. He never challenged for a title in either promotion, but was on the cusp of contention before separating from PFL. Pico is a decorated wrestler, having won three major gold medals in freestyle wrestling and served as a 2016 Olympic alternate.

Pico announced his UFC signing in April. At the time, Pico claimed a proposed bout with Evloev fell through. He called out former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega, but eventually signed to fight Evloev.

"After years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief, I've officially signed with the UFC!" Pico wrote on Instagram. "This is more than just a dream come true; it's the beginning of a new chapter... The ultimate goal? To become the UFC champion. I'm ready to work harder than ever before to make that a reality."

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.