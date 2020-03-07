Adesanya vs. Romero predictions, betting lines: UFC 248 expert picks, best bets from proven MMA specialist

Israel Adesanya already has a history of backing up his words with actions. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that, after proclaiming a willingness to take on all challengers, he agreed to defend the UFC middleweight title against the dangerous Yoel Romero on Saturday night. Their bout headlines a 12-fight UFC 248 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main UFC 248 fight card is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

The brazen Adesanya (18-0) won the title from Robert Whittaker in October and vowed to take on all qualified contenders. He gets one in the third-ranked Romero (13-4), who many observers believe to be the strongest fighter in the promotion. Adesanya is a -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100), while Romero is a +235 underdog (risk $100 to win $235) in the latest Adesanya vs. Romero odds. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang (-180) defends her strawweight title against fourth-ranked Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+160).

Adesanya vs. Romero fight preview

Marley knows Saturday's main event is an important one for the growing legacy of Adesanya, who has vowed as champion to take on all qualified and willing challengers.

The 30-year-old Adesanya spent the first six years of his career dominating the competition in mostly lesser-known international promotions. He made an impressive UFC debut with a second-round knockout of Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 in February 2018.

Adesanya told anyone who would listen that bigger things would quickly come his way and he was unafraid to jostle potential opponents during interviews and on social media. His boldness attracted skeptics, but thus far the 30-year-old has backed up his words in the Octagon.

He faces a daunting opponent in the late-blooming Romero, who at age 42 is still one of the most feared fighters in the UFC. The Brazilian made his MMA debut in December 2009 and has had bouts of inactivity but still managed to emerge as a viable contender.

Romero is perhaps best known for his highlight-reel knockouts of former champs Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold, along with strong performances in a pair of close losses to Whittaker. He is noted for his dynamic power along with an innate ability to fight through substantial damage. You can see his Romero vs. Adesanya picks here.

Top UFC 248 expert predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 248 predictions here: He is backing Mark Madsen (-220) to get a stoppage victory against Austin Hubbard (+180) in a featured lightweight bout on the preliminary UFC 248 card.

Madsen (9-0) is an accomplished wrestler who won a silver medal in Greco-Roman at the 2016 Summer Olympics. The 35-year-old Danish fighter won his UFC debut with a first-round stoppage of Danilo Belluardo in September.

Hubbard (11-3) has split his first two bouts with the promotion. The 28-year-old Denver resident earned a decision win over Kyle Prepolec in September.

"Madsen is an Olympic wrestler and has serious power for the lightweight division," Marley told SportsLine. "The takedowns will be there whenever Madsen wants them and he will finish this fight on the ground with a submission or knockout."

UFC 248 odds

Israel Adesanya (-275) vs. Yoel Romero (+235)

Weili Zhang (-180) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+160)

Beniel Dariush (-165) vs. Drakkar Klose (+145)

Li Jingliang (-165) vs. Neil Magny (+145)

Alex Oliveira (-145) vs. Max Griffin (+125)

Sean O'Malley (-380) vs Jose Quinonez (+315)

Mark Madsen (-220) vs. Austin Hubbard (+180)

Rodolfo Vieira (-800) vs. Saparbek Safarov (+550)

Deron Winn (-145) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+125)

Polyana Viana (-115) vs. Emily Whitmire (-105)

Jamall Emmers (-165) vs. Giga Chikadze (+145)

Danaa Batgerel (-135) vs. Guido Cannetti (+115)