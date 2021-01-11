Khabib Nurmagomedov may have announced his retirement in the Octagon this past October, but UFC president Dana White has never given up hope for the lightweight champion to fight one final time. Now, White is preparing to make another big pitch to get Nurmagomedov back in the cage.

"I'm obviously meeting with him because I think that he should fight again," White told ESPN. "Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje. Look at what he's done to every opponent he has faced. ... I think he should fight again and I'm going to press him as hard as I can for one more."

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in a surprise move following his UFC 254 title defense against Gaethje. The win improved Nurmagomedov's record to 29-0. Nurmagomedov and his father, Abdulmanap, had long stated their goal was for Khabib to retire with a perfect 30-0 record. Those plans changed, Nurmagomedov said, when his father -- who also served as the champ's coach for his entire career -- died due to COVID-19 complications over the summer.

"This was my last fight," Khabib Nurmagomedov said following his win over Gaethje. "No way am I going to come here without my father. ... I promised [my mother] it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this."

Nurmagomedov was awarded a medal in his native Dagestan for honoring his promise to his mother and doubled down on his retirement at the time, saying, "You can fight until you're 40 but there should be a goal. I had a goal to reach the summit and I got there. Further, I have no competitive interest. Next year I will graduate. I'd like to [build on] my thesis, do a masters course, dedicate more time to studying. I've bought sheep, I tend to my farm. I'd like to develop in this field a little. I have the bull calves out to feed, I have cows."

Still, White has repeatedly said he plans to press Nurmagomedov to fight one last time. The newest push is directly related to the Jan. 23 return of Conor McGregor. McGregor and Nurmagomedov fought in October 2018, with Nurmagomedov submitting McGregor in the fourth round of a one-sided fight that broke company records for most PPV buys, according to White.

The tension between Nurmagomedov and McGregor spilled over after the fight when a wild brawl broke out between the camps for both fighters. Nurmagomedov has staunchly refused to acknowledge McGregor as a contender since that fight, stating that the Irishman has not won a fight at lightweight since 2016 and that he is in the back of the line.

At UFC 257, McGregor will return for the first time in a year when he fights Dustin Poirier. A win would put McGregor back in line as a potential title challenger, and White wants to run the big money fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor back one more time.

"As a promoter, you always want to see the best guys in the world, but at the same time, when a guy wants to retire, he probably should," White said. "The difference with a guy like Khabib is he's been through so much, and losing his dad was a major blow to him. Yet, his dad wanted him to hit 30-0.

"No matter what you think of Conor personally, Conor McGregor is not only one of the best in the world, but one of the best to ever do it. And right now, he's as focused as he's ever been. I don't know if this is going to be the same Conor after the Poirier fight, but if this Conor sticks around for the next year, how do you not do Khabib vs. Conor again?"