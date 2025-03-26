UFC fighters commonly fight with undisclosed injuries that are only publicized afterwards. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is a recent case. On Wednesday, Pereira confirmed previously reported complications he suffered during UFC 313; however, he insists nothing should be taken away from his opponent Magomed Ankalaev's success.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed that Pereira had "fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev" during a podcast on Saturday. Pereira, who lost a unanimous decision to Ankalaev on March 9, admitted to being compromised but stopped short of specifying those challenges.

"I don't want to take anything from Ankalaev. Many people try to do that kind of thing. I'm not that kind of guy," Pereira told Ariel Helwani through a Portuguese interpreter. "Everybody goes through problems. I'm sure he had his own problems, too. I had mine. My hand is fine, but it did affect a lot of things.

"I don't wanna make excuses. I don't wanna use this as leverage for anything... This was one of the more complicated fight camps that has ever happened ... But I do not regret fighting. Like I said, I've conquered a lot."

Pereira believes he's done enough for the light heavyweight division to warrant an immediate rematch. "Poatan" emerged as one of UFC's biggest stars in 2024 after three successful title defenses all by knockout. Even if the UFC does not grant him a title fight next, Pereira is satisfied with what he's accomplished thus far.

"I feel like an immediate rematch is right after everything that I've done for this division in the UFC," Pereira said.

"From where I come from to where I've [gone]... I was able to conquer things that I never imagined that I could conquer, rather great things. I achieved so much that I should just be happy and whatever comes after is extra. I'm still very motivated to win the belt back."

Had Pereira defeated Ankalaev, he planned to call for a UFC heavyweight title fight or a crossover bout with former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk. Pereira plans to pursue those avenues if he reclaims his 205-pound title.