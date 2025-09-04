Former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira made waves in May when a somewhat random tweet was posted to his account.

"I always answered the UFC's calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that," Pereira's account wrote. "I've never spoken poorly of the UFC, but with what I've just heard, I'm disheartened.

"I've already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me, this may be the start."

Shortly thereafter, it was reported that Pereira was hacked as many scrambled to understand what the meaning of the tweet could have been. But on Wednesday, "Poatan" admitted that he indeed posted the message and it stemmed from a miscommunication between his "camp, manager, and the UFC."

"A little bit was miscommunication, because Alex found out through social media and stuff like that," Plinio Cruz, Pereira's coach and interpreter, told "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Pereira's behalf, as Pereira sat next to him. "So he was upset, that's why he sent the [tweet], but he regretted it. He was wrong because he didn't know that talks were going on... Not the UFC's fault."

Pereira expected an immediate rematch after losing the UFC light heavyweight championship to Magomed Ankalaev. The fight is officially set to headline UFC 320 on Oct. 4; however, the fight was not announced when Pereira saw contradictory information online back in May.

"It was a little bit impulsive from him," Cruz said. "He acted a little early because he didn't talk to our manager or find out from [UFC chief business officer] Hunter [Campbell]. He saw the internet stuff, and he felt a little bit hurt because he was promised the next title shot."

Pereira was "disheartened" earlier this year, revealing he'd been mulling over retirement. Whatever incorrect news he received in May heightened those feelings.

Pereira had a very active schedule relative to most UFC champions. "Poaton" defended his title four times in 13 months and has fought three times annually since 2022. The seven-month gap between his two Ankalaev fights is the longest he's had since signing with the promotion four years ago. Even with his recent break, Pereira's activity against elite competition is commendable.

"After the fight, it was expressed to the UFC that Alex had to heal a few injuries, take some time," Cruz said. "He fought back-to-back multiple times last year. He needed a little break. It was promised to him that he would be the next title challenger.

"Compared to other people, he actually did the normal thing. Some people take a year, some people take two years. I think people have gotten used to him fighting so frequently that it feels like a long time... It was very good for him to take his time and recharge."