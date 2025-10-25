Alex Pereira isn't impressed by the state of the UFC heavyweight division. After a deflating end to Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, Pereira reminded everyone how he can inject life into the land of giants.

Pereira kept a close eye on Saturday's main event, a fight that disappointingly ended in a no contest after Aspinall suffered an eye poke in Round 1. Gane was overdelivering as the underdog before the fight-ending foul occurred. In response to the fight, Pereira offered to "make the heavyweight division great again." Three emojis -- a stone face, a bone and a white house -- accompanied the caption, denoting Pereira's desire to fight Jon Jones at the White House.

Pereira has been petitioning to fight Jones at next year's card set to take place at The White House, which President Donald Trump previously announced would take place on June 14, ever since reclaiming the light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month. Pereira wants to move up to heavyweight for a potential Jones fight, one he called a "super fight" while rejecting the idea of fighting Aspinall.

UFC CEO Dana White is lukewarm on Pereira moving up to heavyweight. He also previously said there was a "billion to one" odds he'd book Jones for the White House card. Jones continues campaigning for the fight and accepted Pereira's callout on Saturday.

"Alex, I'd be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House," Jones wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate the respect you showed. Let's dance."