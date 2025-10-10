Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are worse for wear after UFC 320. Pereira, the UFC light heavyweight champion, broke his foot during his main event fight on Oct. 6. Meanwhile, reports claim Ankalaev fought with a broken rib.

Pereira is shockingly compromised despite how quickly he decimated Ankalaev at UFC 320. After knocking out Ankalaev in 80 seconds, "Poatan" limped out of the Octagon with what he believed was a broken foot. On Friday, Pereira confirmed a foot fracture during a Q&A in Rio de Janeiro.

"I did an X-Ray in Las Vegas and an MRI here, and we have a fracture on my foot, but I still don't know what will happen, or how long it will take for me to recover," Pereira said, according to MMA Fighting, before Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

A broken foot normally requires four to six weeks to heal, with a maximum of 12 weeks, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Once healed, it can take six months for the bone to support weight-bearing demands for greater physical activity. A worst-case timeline could sideline Pereira until April. "Poatan" continued advocating for a White House fight with Jon Jones, which would give him approximately 8-9 weeks to train after he's fully healed if he's out until April.

"I think it's good to focus on this White House [date], it's something that interests me," Pereira said. "I think I'll focus on this."

Last week, Pereira detailed the moment he believes the injury occurred.

"It's my foot," Pereira, wearing a boot, told reporters, via a Portuguese interpreter, at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference. "I'm pretty sure it's broken. The inside calf kicks were working. I threw a few of those, and then he switched stances, and I think I was in the wrong range. And I threw another kick to his lead leg, and it landed on the tip of my foot. I think it's broken."

Conor McGregor suspended 18 months for UFC anti-doping violation Shakiel Mahjouri

While Pereira believes he suffered the injury in the fight, Ankalaev might have entered the fight with an injury of his own. Ali Abdelaziz, Ankalaev's manager, claimed there were many reasons Ankalaev should not have followed through with the fight, but wouldn't specify why.

"There are a lot of things happened with Ankalaev in his camp," Abdelaziz posted on Instagram. "But, it's for him to talk about. Not me. And if I need to talk about it, I will talk about it. If it was up to me, he should never have fought due to some things. But he's a grown man, he makes his own decisions, and he lives by his actions."

On Monday, reports emerged that Ankalaev fought Pereira with a broken rib. Léo Guimaraes, whose Twitter bio describes him as a combat sports journalist, posted a video of Ankalaev undergoing rib treatment approximately 20 days before the fight. Sources anonymously confirmed the injury to MMA Fighting, claiming he could barely spar heading into UFC 320.

Ankalaev addressed his loss on Monday, but did not disclose an injury.