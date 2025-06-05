The greatest women's mixed martial artist is back. After intimating as much, Amanda Nunes confirmed she's ending her retirement. Nunes, who will be in attendance for UFC 316, wants to face the winner of Saturday's co-main event between UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

The prevailing hope going into UFC 316 is that whoever emerges as champion will welcome Nunes out of retirement. Nunes' recent comments will go a long way toward realizing that hope.

"I'm here. I'm back," Nunes told New York Post Sports on Thursday. "The division is exciting. I'm going to jump in again, and it's going to be more exciting."

Harrison vs. Nunes is a fresh matchup between former American Top Team training partners. A third fight with Pena allows the winner to take the lead in their series.

Nunes retired in June 2023 after beating Irene Aldana to retain the UFC women's bantamweight champion. She vacated the women's bantamweight and women's featherweight titles later that month, the latter of which was removed from circulation.

Nunes retired as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters regardless of gender. Her resume includes wins over fellow UFC champions Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Holly Holm, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie (twice) and Raquel Pennington.

Nunes will be a UFC Hall of Famer the next time she fights. Nunes will be inducted into the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame on June 26.