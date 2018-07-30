Anderson Silva addresses his expected return to UFC and criticism from Daniel Cormier
Plus, a look at Saturday's big UFC 227 card
In this episode: Brian Campbell chats with UFC legend Anderson Silva on his expected return to the Octagon at age 43 following the resolution of his USADA case. Silva talks about whether he's interested in a superfight, reacts harshly to criticism from Daniel Cormier and responds to Israel Adesanya's callout. Plus, Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal helps preview Saturday's UFC 227 card and break down what's next for Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo and Joanna Jedrzejczyk following big wins at UFC Calgary.
