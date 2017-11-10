Anderson Silva out of fight vs. Kelvin Gastelum after being flagged by USADA

Anderson Silva is no longer in the main event of UFC Shangai. The former middleweight champion was scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum, but has been pulled from the fight for a possible anti-doping violation by USADA.

"The UFC organization was notified on Friday that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has informed Anderson Silva of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on Oct. 26, 2017," UFC said in a statement. "As a result, Silva has been provisionally suspended by USADA. Due to the proximity of Silva's upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night, Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017 against Kelvin Gastelum, Silva has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement."

In his first fight back after suffering a fractured leg in 2013, Silva beat Nick Diaz by unanimous decision, but the decision was later overturned after Silva failed a drug test during his pre-fight screening.

Silva, 42, is coming off a win over Derek Brunson in February -- his first since 2012. This is also not the first time that Silva vs. Gastelum has been canceled. The two were first scheduled to meet at UFC 212 this summer in Brazil, but Gastelum was removed after testing positive for marijuana in his drug test.