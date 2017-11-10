Anderson Silva out of fight vs. Kelvin Gastelum after being flagged by USADA
This may be the end of 'The Spider' in MMA
Anderson Silva is no longer in the main event of UFC Shangai. The former middleweight champion was scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum, but has been pulled from the fight for a possible anti-doping violation by USADA.
"The UFC organization was notified on Friday that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has informed Anderson Silva of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on Oct. 26, 2017," UFC said in a statement. "As a result, Silva has been provisionally suspended by USADA. Due to the proximity of Silva's upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night, Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017 against Kelvin Gastelum, Silva has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement."
In his first fight back after suffering a fractured leg in 2013, Silva beat Nick Diaz by unanimous decision, but the decision was later overturned after Silva failed a drug test during his pre-fight screening.
Silva, 42, is coming off a win over Derek Brunson in February -- his first since 2012. This is also not the first time that Silva vs. Gastelum has been canceled. The two were first scheduled to meet at UFC 212 this summer in Brazil, but Gastelum was removed after testing positive for marijuana in his drug test.
-
McGregor pushes referee in wild melee
McGregor was eager to celebrate his teammate's victory when things went awry
-
Bellator announces heavyweight tourney
Bellator World Grand Prix will fill title vacancy with eight-man heavyweight tournament in...
-
GSP: Neck injury leaves future uncertain
GSP will decide whether he's fit to return at middleweight for a unification fight against...
-
White: UFC '100 percent' entering boxing
White will return to his roots following the financial success of Floyd Mayweather-Conor M...
-
UFC P4P rankings: Dillashaw makes move
UFC 217 turned our pound-for-pound power rankings on its head
-
MMA: Epic UFC 217 fallout
Brian Campbell and King Mo break down arguably the best pay-per-view in UFC history and mo...
Add a Comment