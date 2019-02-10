Anderson Silva targets rematch with Nick Diaz in Brazil this May after loss at UFC 234

Anderson Silva may have lost on Sunday at UFC 234 in Australia, but the legend continues to grow. Silva, 43, dropped a unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya in the main event from Melbourne in which he hypothetically passed the torch to the next generation of UFC. After the loss (1-5, 1 NC in his last seven), Silva was as gracious as could be in the ring. He also some thoughts on what could be next for the former middleweight champion.

"Maybe I think it makes sense to fight [Nick] Diaz in Curitiba," Silva said. "I'm just waiting for Dana [White], because it's not time to make the decisions. Hopefully, I'll fight in Curitiba."

"I think it's a very interesting fight, because the last fight was a no contest. I talked to Nick's manager a couple months ago, and Nick said, 'OK, let's go do it. Let's talk to Dana.' I'm just waiting for Dana."

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Curitiba will be the host site for UFC 237 on May 11, which has no official main event yet. Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is expected to defend her title against Jessica Andrade.

Silva and Diaz fought one of the more bizarre bouts in UFC history in 2013, where neither seemed very interested in throwing major strikes. Silva was declared winner by unanimous decision, but that was later overturned after he tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Diaz later failed his own drug test for marijuana.

"Yeah, I'd do that fight again if they both wanted to do it, it's a fun fight," White said.