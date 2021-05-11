One day after winning his first fight in more than five years, Bellator light heavyweight Anthony "Rumble" Johnson was arrested in Uncasville, Connecticut on May 8 for alleged use of a stolen credit card.

According to a Daily Voice report, police in New Canaan, Connecticut, received a complaint that Johnson had allegedly used their credit card without permission in 2019 to purchase a plane ticket to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The police obtained a warrant and arrested Johnson at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville one night after he'd defeated Jose Augusto in the second round of their Bellator 258 clash.

Johnson was ultimately charged with identity theft, respect from the illegal use of a credit card, and cited for spending less than $500 on a revoked payment card before being released on bond. He is set to appear in court later this month.

Johnson has a lengthy history of legal issues, with several accusations of domestic violence during his many years fighting for the UFC. All prior charges related to those domestic violence allegation were either dropped entirely or dropped in conjunction with joint agreements that Johnson attend anger management classes.

A two-time UFC title challenger, Johnson stepped away from the sport in April 2017 before signing with Bellator ahead of his return on May 8.