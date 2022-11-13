Bellator MMA light heavyweight Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has died at age 38. Bellator confirmed reports of his death Sunday afternoon with president Scott Coker previously stating that Johnson had been battling an undisclosed illness.

Johnson fought two stints in the UFC, becoming one of the sport's most prolific knockout artists with a one-punch strike that became infamous in the mixed martial arts community. Fighting as a welterweight in his first tour with the company, he struggled with weight misses, eventually moving up to light heavyweight and even heavyweight while competing for World Series of Fighting.

Returning to the UFC in 2014, Johnson picked up three wins and earned a shot at then-champion Daniel Cormier in May 2015. He lost that fight by rear-naked choke. After three more victories, Johnson again challenged Cormier in April 2017 but tapped out a second time to the choke.

"Rumble" announced his retirement from MMA in 2017 as UFC's top-ranked light heavyweight. However, he ultimately returned to action in the Bellator cage four years later, knocking out Jose Augusto in May 2021 during the first round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Illness then forced him to withdraw from his title fight with Vadim Nemkov in the semifinals.

Johnson's career record was 23-6 with 17 victories by knockout. Outside the cage, he was convicted of domestic battery in 2008 and accused of domestic abuse in 2014, though no charges were filed in the latter incident.