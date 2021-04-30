The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix rolls on. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is still set to compete in the tournament on May 7 despite losing his scheduled opponent, former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero.

Johnson will face off with Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros, Bellator officials confirmed to CBS Sports. Barros is a 29-year-old Brazilian striker with a 7-2 record. All of his wins have come via stoppage with five by way of knockout. Barros made his Bellator debut at Bellator 255 on April 2, scoring a submission win over Jonathan Wilson.

Barros steps in for Romero, who did not pass his pre-fight medical screening, taking out one of the most highly anticipated fights on the Bellator calendar.

Johnson is making his Bellator debut and fighting for the first time since losing to Daniel Cormier in a bid for the UFC light heavyweight championship in April 2017. The loss was the second in title fights against Cormier, the first coming in May 2015; Johnson's only two defeats in his 14 most recent trips to the cage.

The winner of Johnson vs. Barrios will advance to the semifinals of the Grand Prix, where they will not only compete to advance to the finals, but battle Vadim Nemkov with the Bellator light heavyweight championship on the line.