Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira, Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris to headline pair of UFC Fight Night events
The light heavyweight and heavyweight showdowns will keep the UFC schedule moving along
The UFC will make its long-awaited return to action on Saturday, May 9 with the UFC 249 fight card on pay-per-view, headlined by an interim lightweight championship battle between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. With a lot of ground to make up because of the organization being forced to halt events amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was also announced that two Fight Night cards would be held on Wednesday, May 13, and Saturday, May 16, providing MMA fans with three events across an eight-day span. On Friday, we learned of the action we're slated to witness on the two cards that will follow UFC 249.
UFC president Dana White joined ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Friday, where he confirmed that the May 13 UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. This fight was originally scheduled to headline the Fight Night event on April 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska, which was eventually canceled due to the pandemic.
The May 16 Fight Night card three days later will be highlighted by a heavyweight showdown pitting Walt Harris vs. the veteran Alistair Overeem. This, too, is a rescheduled main event, with the two originally slated to face off at the UFC Fight Night event in Portland, Oregon, on April 11.
These events, as well as UFC 249, will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena while coronavirus restrictions remain in place. Below you can have a look at the complete May 13 and May 16 UFC fight cards that were revealed by White on Friday.
May 13 -- UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira
- Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira -- Light heavyweights
- Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux -- Heavyweights
- Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez -- Lightweights
- Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon -- Bantamweights
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins -- Heavyweights
- Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori -- Middleweights
- Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises -- Lightweights
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras -- Women's bantamweights
- Brian Kelleher vs. Hunter Azure -- Featherweights
May 16 -- UFC Fight Night: Harris vs. Overeem
- Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem -- Heavyweights
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill -- Women's strawweights
- Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige -- Featherweights
- Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko -- Middleweights
- Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong -- Featherweights
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland -- Middleweights
- Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis -- Featherweights
- Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr -- Featherweights
- Don'Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento -- Heavyweights
- Mara Romero Borella vs. Cortney Casey -- Women's flyweights
