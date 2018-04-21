Barboza vs. Lee odds: UFC Fight Night 128 Atlantic City picks from MMA insider

A highly-anticipated bout between Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza takes place as part of the main card at UFC Fight Night 128 at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday in Atlantic City. Lee is a -170 favorite on the money line, meaning a $170 bet on him to win would return $100. The over-under for total rounds the fight will last is 2.5.



Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what Peter Kahn has to say.



A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the octagon. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.

Now Kahn has evaluated the highly-anticipated Lee-Barboza MMA bout from every possible angle and locked in his three best bets over at SportsLine.



One we'll give away: Kahn is calling for the fight to go over 2.5 rounds, returning a payout at -150 if that pick hits.



Kahn has taken into Barboza's versatility as a fighter. He's a feared puncher and kicker and he'll look to stay on his feet in the center of the ring to make this fight competitive against Lee, who has elite wrestling prowess.



But even if Lee is able to take his opponent down, Barboza has shown the ability to hang tough for extended periods of time. Look for him to find ways to survive deep into this fight.



"Barboza is tough," Kahn told SportsLine. "Khabib Nurmagomedov beat him up for five rounds and Barboza withstood the punishment."



Back the fight going over 2.5 rounds with confidence.



Lee also has strong picks for method of victory and who wins. He has identified an x-factor that will determine which fighter you should back and he's sharing it only over at SportsLine.



So what are the three best bets for Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night 128 on Saturday? Visit SportsLine to see the three picks you should be all over, all from a highly-connected UFC insider.