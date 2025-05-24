Heading into UFC 315, reasonable expectations were that Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena was a grappler vs. striker affair. Few people expected Muhammad would strike with Della Maddalena so much. Muhammad ultimately lost his welterweight title defense, and he claims his decision to brawl went against his coaches' directives

Della Maddalena and Muhammad each threw approximately 350 strikes in their May 10 pay-per-view headliner. Della Maddalena landed the harder and more accurate strikes, but Muhammad mostly held his own. It was a surprising approach not only for fans, but Muhammad's corner as well.

"Obviously, for us, our strategy was to take down Jack, it wasn't to go blow for blow with him, brawl for brawl with him," Muhammad said Thursday on his "Remember the Show" podcast. "But man, it's a weird moment when you're training for something so much, and you're getting better at something, which I think my striking has grown so much.

"I always said it, and what I was saying in the lead up, I wasn't lying. I can box with him. I can strike with him. I'm not afraid to box with no one."

Merab Dvalishvili reveals allegedly broken toe two weeks before UFC 316 title defense against Sean O'Malley Shakiel Mahjouri

Muhammad's bread and butter is his wrestling, with 75% of his wins coming by decision. The former welterweight champion heard critiques about his striking, especially going up against one of welterweight's best boxers. It may have spurred his willingness to strike, a decision Muhammad is comfortable with.

"I can strike with this guy and people tell me I can't go in there and strike with him," Muhammad said. "Obviously, we lost the fight, but we stood toe to toe, and people can say whatever they want to say. I went against the game plan, and at the end of the day, I'm going to live with that.

"But it came down to one round, maybe one exchange that could've swayed the judges that way. So, was my game plan wrong? It could've gone the other way. Could it have been an easier fight? It could've, but at the end of the day, I love to fight."

It would be wrong to suggest Della Maddalena won strictly because Muhammad stood with him. Muhammad attempted nine takedowns over 25 minutes, but only succeeded three times. Della Maddalena also succeeded at getting off his back, relinquishing under three minutes of total control time. The judges awarded Della Maddalena a pair of 48-47 and one 49-46 scorecard.

"There's still room for improvement, and I'm going to use the fight and improve from it," Muhammad said. "I'm going to gain it again. I'm going to get my belt back. There's nothing that's going to stop me."