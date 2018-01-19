Bellator 192 -- Chael Sonnen vs. Rampage Jackson: Live stream, TV channel, start time

Saturday night is shaping up to be one of the best nights in fighting of the year, with three different events of significance all going off at the same time. One of the biggest ones will be the first round of the Heavyweight Grand Prix between Chael Sonnen and Rampage Jackson as the headliner of Bellator 192 in Inglewood, California.

The two MMA veterans have had mixed results since joining Bellator with Sonnen posting a 1-1 record while Jackson is coming off a unanimous decision loss to "King Mo" last March. Now, the two will fight with the chance to become one of the final four fighters left with a chance at the heavyweight title. Meanwhile, welterweight champion Douglas Lima will take on the "Red King" Rory MacDonald in the co-main event.

Lima is riding a three-fight win streak into the bout, including when he dethroned long-reigning 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov in November 2016 to grab the title. MacDonald is fresh off his submission victory over Paul Daley last May in his Bellator debut.

Here's all the info you need to watch the action in California.

Bellator 192 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

Stream: ParamountNetwork.com

Channel: Paramount Network