Bellator 192: Fight live stream, start time, Paramount Network, TV channel, online
All the information you need to watch a loaded Bellator card on Saturday night
Bellator 192 is shaping up to be a huge event on Saturday night, along with two other major fight events in the United States. Chael Sonnen and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson are set to kick off the first round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in the main event from Inglewood, California.
The two MMA veterans have had mixed results since joining Bellator with Sonnen posting a 1-1 record while Jackson is coming off a unanimous decision loss to "King Mo" last March. Now, the two will fight with the chance to become one of the final four fighters left with a chance at the heavyweight title. Meanwhile, welterweight champion Douglas Lima will take on the "Red King" Rory MacDonald in the co-main event.
Lima is riding a three-fight win streak into the bout, including when he dethroned long-reigning 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov in November 2016 to grab the title. MacDonald is fresh off his submission victory over Paul Daley last May in his Bellator debut.
Here's all the info you need to watch the action in California.
Bellator 192 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California
Stream: ParamountNetwork.com
Channel: Paramount Network
