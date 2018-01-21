Bellator 192 results, highlights, updates for Chael Sonnen vs. Rampage Jackson
Follow along as the first round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix kicks off
Bellator MMA presents its marquee card of 2018 on Saturday with an opening round match of the eight-man World Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament.
In what Bellator president Scott Coker deems a "tent-pole event," Bellator 192 will featuring former UFC stars Chael Sonnen and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in the main event from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The winner advances on in a tournament designed to crown a vacant heavyweight champion.
The co-main event offers a pivotal welterweight matchup as champion Douglas Lima faces former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald, who joined the promotion in 2016 as the biggest signing in company history. It also features the return of star-studded prospect Aaron Pico and fan-favorite Michael Chandler. Keep up with all the results from The Forum with our updates below.
Bellator 192 fight card/results
Chael Sonnen vs. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson -- Heavyweight
Douglas Lima (c) vs. Rory MacDonald -- Welterweight title
Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi -- Lightweight
Aaron Pico vs. Shane Krutchen -- Featherweight
Henry Corrales vs. Georgi Karakhanyan -- Featherweight
Bellator 192 prelims
Joey Davis got the exciting night of Bellator 192 action kicked off on Saturday night with a quick, explosive finish. Just 39 seconds into Round 1, Davis connected with an explosive spinning back kick to Ian Butler, before finishing him off early in the bout with punches. Davis, expectedly, got the easy win in this one over Butler, and provided us with our first big highlight on this packed night of fights.
