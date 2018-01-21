Bellator 192 results, updates, highlights for Chael Sonnen vs. Rampage Jackson

Bellator MMA presents its marquee card of 2018 on Saturday with an opening round match of the eight-man World Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament.

In what Bellator president Scott Coker deems a "tent-pole event," Bellator 192 will featuring former UFC stars Chael Sonnen and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in the main event from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The winner advances on in a tournament designed to crown a vacant heavyweight champion.

The co-main event offers a pivotal welterweight matchup as champion Douglas Lima faces former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald, who joined the promotion in 2016 as the biggest signing in company history. It also features the return of star-studded prospect Aaron Pico and fan-favorite Michael Chandler. Keep up with all the results from The Forum with our updates below.

Bellator 192 fight card/results

Chael Sonnen vs. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson -- Heavyweight

Douglas Lima (c) vs. Rory MacDonald -- Welterweight title

Michael Chandler def. Goiti Yamauchi via unanimous decision

The battle between two of the best lightweights Bellator has to offer definitely delivered on Saturday night at Bellator 192. While Yamauchi put up a valiant effort and certainly had his moments despite a cut being opened up above his eye in the second round, the aggression of Chandler was just too much in this one. With the third and final round coming to a close after these two went back and forth with one another for the majority of the fight, Chandler started landing some vicious shots to the already-bloodied Yamauchi, putting the final stamp on his unanimous decision win.

A very entertaining bout between two impressive lightweights, but Chandler gets the win and possibly another title shot down the road.

Aaron Pico def. Shane Krutchen via second-round TKO

Aaron Pico continued his winning ways in Bellator after suffering a loss in his debut last year, earning his second consecutive first-round knockout. Saturday night in the second bout of Bellator 192, the 21-year-old came out with bad intentions, and he finished off his 33-year-old opponent, Shane Kruchten, not long after the fight got underway. After quickly knocking Kruchten to the mat in the first round, Pico landed a violent left-hook body shot that took the wind completely from his opponent and ended the bout at 37 seconds of Round 1.

Pico continues to rise in Bellator.

Henry Corrales def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision

This fight had a little bit of everything, with the two trading punches for a good majority of Round 1, while Round 2 was more ground-based, with Karakhanyan trying to lock in the guillotine against the cage but to no avail; he could never really get his arms locked in on Corrales' neck. In the final seconds of the second round, though, the two stood and traded once again with Karakhanyan looking to land a huge headkick, but Corrales took it in stride. The third and final round had decidedly less action than the first two, with the nod more than likely going to Corrales for getting the better of Karakhanyan on the ground to begin the round while landing a few strikes while standing later in the round as well.

Bellator 192 prelims

Joey Davis got the exciting night of Bellator 192 action kicked off on Saturday night with a quick, explosive finish. Just 39 seconds into Round 1, Davis connected with an explosive spinning back kick to Ian Butler, before finishing him off early in the bout with punches. Davis, expectedly, got the easy win in this one over Butler, and provided us with our first big highlight on this packed night of fights.