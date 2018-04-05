Bellator 196 fight card: Predictions, start time, odds, how to watch online, live stream

A big weekend in mixed martial arts kicks off on Friday in Budapest, Hungary, with Bellator 196. While there are no Bellator World Grand Prix heavyweight tournament fights on this card, the main event does feature a former UFC lightweight champion who was once among the biggest names in the sport. In a lightweight battle on Friday, Benson Henderson looks to rebound from a rough go as of late as he takes on Roger Huerta -- a fighter making his return to the promotion for the first time since 2010.

Henderson (24-8) is coming off two consecutive split decision losses. At Bellator 183 last September, the former UFC lightweight champion was on the wrong side of the decision to Patricky Freire, and prior to that, he was defeated by Michael Chandler at Bellator 165 in November 2016. Meanwhile, Huerta (24-9-1, 1 NC) has spent his most recent outings fighting for ONE Championship and Phoenix FC. The 34-year-old is coming off a disqualification win (elbows) over Hayder Hassan at Phoenix FC 4 last December. At 1-2 all time in the Bellator cage, Huerta is looking to get his second stint with the promotion started on the right note with a win over the former UFC champion.

CBS Sports MMA editors Brandon Wise and Jack Jorgensen made their picks for the upcoming main event on Friday in Budapest.

Wise on why Henderson wins: Henderson has been on a tumultuous road since joining Bellator in 2016. But after getting his first win over Patricio Freire, a pair of controversial split decision losses are giving some hope for the future. Henderson's experience at the higher level of fighting recently, as well as his superior wrestling will carry him to his first victory since August 2016.

Jorgensen on why Huerta wins: Honestly, I could see this one going either way with these two, but I'm going to put my chips in with Huerta who is on a mission to make a mark in Bellator the second time around. I'm assuming he'll be savvy enough to stave off the grappling of Henderson to earn the decision win on strikes.

Below you'll find all the information you need for Bellator 196, including how to watch the event and the rest of the fighters competing in Hungary.

Bellator 196 viewing information

Date: Friday, April 6

Time: 9 p.m. ET (tape delay)

Location: Budapest Sports Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

Stream: ParamountNetwork.com

Channel: Paramount Network

Bellator 196 main card