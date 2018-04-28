Bellator 198 start time -- Fedor vs. Mir: Live stream, watch online, Paramount Network

Saturday night, we inch closer to crowning a new Bellator heavyweight champion. The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix continues, and the main event from Chicago features two of the biggest names in heavyweight mixed martial arts.

In more first-round action of the heavyweight tournament, Fedor Emilianenko will take on Frank Mir in the final bout of the evening on Saturday. Emilianenko, once the most feared heavyweight fighter in the world, is looking to rebound after his long-awaited Bellator debut went south in a first-round knockout loss to Matt Mitrione at Bellator NYC last June. Mir, a former UFC heavyweight champion, will be making his first appearance for the promotion since his multi-fight signing was announced last August. The winner of this first-round battle with take on Chael Sonnen, who advanced with his win over Rampage Jackson at Bellator 192.

Serving as the co-main event of the night, Emmanuel Sanchez will take on Sam Sicilia in a featherweight matchup.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Bellator 198 card on Saturday.

Bellator 198 viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 28

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Allstate Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Stream: ParamountNetwork.com

Channel: Paramount Network

Bellator 198 main fight card