Bellator 199 results, highlights, updates for Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal

Bellator MMA is set to wrap up the opening round of its heavyweight grand prix tournament on Saturday night in San Jose, California, with Bellator 199. In the final fight of the quarterfinals, we'll see a pair of fighters fans aren't accustomed to seeing much of at heavyweight when light heavyweight king Ryan Bader squares off with Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal. King Mo (21-6) may have more experience in these types of situations, carrying the heir of fighting anytime, anywhere, any weight, and coming off a unanimous decision win over another grand prix participant in Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in March 2017.

But Bader (24-5) is the hotter fighter coming into their matchup that was originally scheduled for last summer. Bader is coming off consecutive wins since joining Bellator MMA, including a split decision win over Phil Davis to earn the 205-pound title last year. Now, a win on Saturday sets up a bout with Matt Mitrione for the right to advance to the finals.

Bellator 192 fight card/results

Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal -- Heavyweight

Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch -- Welterweight

Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison -- Featherweight

Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala -- Heavyweight

Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks -- Lightweight



Bellator 199 prelims

Deron Winn made his Bellator debut in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Winn got his fourth straight win to open the Bellator 199 prelims, knocking out Ahmed White, who was making his professional MMA debut out of California, to win in the first round. It was also Winn's fourth straight KO.