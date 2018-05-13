Bellator 199 results, highlights, updates for Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal
Follow along as the first round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix wraps up in California
Bellator MMA is set to wrap up the opening round of its heavyweight grand prix tournament on Saturday night in San Jose, California, with Bellator 199. In the final fight of the quarterfinals, we'll see a pair of fighters fans aren't accustomed to seeing much of at heavyweight when light heavyweight king Ryan Bader squares off with Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal. King Mo (21-6) may have more experience in these types of situations, carrying the heir of fighting anytime, anywhere, any weight, and coming off a unanimous decision win over another grand prix participant in Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in March 2017.
But Bader (24-5) is the hotter fighter coming into their matchup that was originally scheduled for last summer. Bader is coming off consecutive wins since joining Bellator MMA, including a split decision win over Phil Davis to earn the 205-pound title last year. Now, a win on Saturday sets up a bout with Matt Mitrione for the right to advance to the finals.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night, updating this post with results from each main card fight. Check out the action and highlights below.
Bellator 192 fight card/results
Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal -- Heavyweight
Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch -- Welterweight
Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison -- Featherweight
Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala -- Heavyweight
Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks -- Lightweight
Bellator 199 prelims
Deron Winn made his Bellator debut in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Winn got his fourth straight win to open the Bellator 199 prelims, knocking out Ahmed White, who was making his professional MMA debut out of California, to win in the first round. It was also Winn's fourth straight KO.
