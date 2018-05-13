Bellator 199 results, updates, highlights for Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal

Bellator MMA is set to wrap up the opening round of its heavyweight grand prix tournament on Saturday night in San Jose, California, with Bellator 199. In the final fight of the quarterfinals, we'll see a pair of fighters fans aren't accustomed to seeing much of at heavyweight when light heavyweight king Ryan Bader squares off with Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal. King Mo (21-6) may have more experience in these types of situations, carrying the heir of fighting anytime, anywhere, any weight, and coming off a unanimous decision win over another grand prix participant in Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in March 2017.

But Bader (24-5) is the hotter fighter coming into their matchup that was originally scheduled for last summer. Bader is coming off consecutive wins since joining Bellator MMA, including a split decision win over Phil Davis to earn the 205-pound title last year. Now, a win on Saturday sets up a bout with Matt Mitrione for the right to advance to the finals.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night, updating this post with results from each main card fight. Check out the action and highlights below.

Bellator 199 fight card/results

Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal -- Heavyweight

Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch -- Welterweight



Aaron Pico def. Lee Morrison via first-round knockout

The Aaron Pico Show got underway as soon as he and Lee Morrison touched gloves, with both featherweight competitors firing early shots and making an immediate case for most intense main card fight of the night. Morrison didn't hesitate to attack from the get-go, but it was the 21-year-old phenom, with a powerful swing that could've been felt by fans outside the cage, who prevailed just 1:10 into Round 1 with a left uppercut and scarily quick follow-up shot to the liver -- a killer punch that sent Morrison tumbling backward onto the mat. And that came after a previous hook that had Morrison on the floor.

Freakishly aggressive and quick with his fists, Pico improved to 3-1 with his quick win over Morrison, cementing himself with yet another first-round finish as the top up-and-coming prospect in MMA.

Cheick Kongo def. Javy Ayala via first-round knockout

Javy Ayala asked for a fight, and he got one. He just wasn't ready. Looking to jab early on against 42-year-old Cheick Kongo, Ayala first got neutralized by some grappling -- a characteristically "boring" attribute of "Darkness." But when he finally broke free for a swing at his opponent's head, it was Kongo who came through with the knockout punch with his back to the cage -- a clean right-hand counter punch right to Ayala's jaw. The Frenchman then delivered a handful of follow-up shots once Ayala dropped to the mat, and Kongo was officially awarded his sixth consecutive victory once the referee stepped in.

Kongo's win shut down Ayala with still 2:30 left in Round 1, providing an unusually sudden and exciting flair to his latest victory.

Adam Piccolotti def. Carrington Banks by third-round submission

Carrington Banks may have entered his lightweight bout with Adam "The Bomb" Piccolotti with a perfect 7-0 record, but perfection was hard to come by in the first of Bellator's main card fights. Piccolotti overcame a Round 1 body lock to flatten Banks in Round 2, then keep absolute control of his undefeated opponent with a tight body triangle. By midway through the final round, Banks found himself back in the same position despite some early flashes, and Piccolotti closed the deal with 19 seconds remaining to score the submission victory.

Attacking the neck and refusing to let it go, Piccolotti not only tarnished Banks' perfect record but re-established his own momentum with an in-control performance to snap a two-fight losing streak and earn his fifth career submission win.

Bellator 199 prelims

Deron Winn made his Bellator debut in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Winn got his fourth straight win to open the Bellator 199 prelims, knocking out Ahmed White, who was making his professional MMA debut out of California, to win in the first round. It was also Winn's fourth straight KO.