Bellator 199 start time -- Bader vs Lawal: Live stream online, watch on Paramount Network

All the information you need to catch Bellator 199 on Saturday

The quarterfinal round of the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix will come to a close this weekend with Bellator 199 in California on Saturday night. In the final opening round matchup of the tournament that will eventually see a new heavyweight champion crowned, reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will begin his quest to earn two championships as he takes on promotion veteran Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal. The winner will move on to the semifinals to face Matt Mitrione who defeated Roy Nelson in February

Bader (24-5) successfully defended his light heavyweight championship last November at Bellator 186 against Linton Vassell in a second-round TKO win. Prior to that, the former UFC contender Bader made his Bellator debut in June 2017 at Bellator 180 where he captured the 205-pound title from Phil Davis. Lawal (21-6) has not competed inside the cage in over a year since defeating Quinton "Rampage" Jackson at Bellator 175 last March. "King Mo" was scheduled to face Liam McGeary at Bellator 185 last October, but was forced to pull out due to injury. 

In addition to the heavyweight showdown, Paul Daley -- still at odds with Bellator -- takes on Jon Fitch in a welterweight feature bout, and rising featherweight Aaron Pico looks to extend his winning streak to three as the 21-year-old faces Lee Morrison. 

Below is all the information you need to catch the Bellator 199 card on Saturday. 

Bellator 199 viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: SAP Center -- San Jose, California
Stream: ParamountNetwork.com
Channel: Paramount Network  

Bellator 199 main fight card

FightWeightclass

Ryan Bader (24-5) vs. Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal (21-6)

Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Paul Daley (40-15-2) vs. Jon Fitch (30-7-1)

Welterweight

Aaron Pico (2-1) vs. Lee Morrison (19-8)

Featherweight

Cheick Kongo (27-10-2) vs. Javy Alaya (10-6) 

Heavyweight

Adam Piccolotti (9-2) vs. Carrington Banks (7-0)

Lightweight

