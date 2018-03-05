Bellator 200 adds heavyweight showdown between Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson
The legendary heavyweight kickboxer will be a part of the May card in England
Mirko Cro Cop is coming to Bellator MMA. The legendary kickboxer turned mixed martial artist has been added to Bellator's premier show in England when he takes on veteran Roy Nelson at Bellator 200, the company announced on Monday.
Cro Cop (36-11-2) is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak dating back to 2014. He won the 2016 Rizin Open-Weight Grand Prix when he knocked out Amir Aliakbari in the championship. He also knocked out fellow Bellator MMA fighter Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal in the second round of the tournament.
Nelson, meanwhile, lost in the opening round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix to Matt Mitrione last month. The pair of fighters first squared off in 2011 under the UFC banner with Nelson scoring a third-round knockout against the legendary Croatian.
