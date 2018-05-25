Bellator 200 fight card -- Rafael Carvalho vs. Gegard Mousasi: Live stream online, start time
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 200 card on Friday
While it's not the full card the promotion was hoping for, Bellator MMA will present an historic event this Friday with the Bellator 200 card set to take place in London. The original main event for Bellator 200 was slated to be Mirko Cro Cop taking on Roy Nelson to determine an alternate in the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. However, after Cro Cop suffered a devastating knee injury, he was forced to withdraw from the fight and Nelson was removed from the card as well.
However, the card is arguably in a better place than it was with the two heavyweights in the headliner.
In the final bout of the night on Friday, former UFC contender Gegard Mousasi will look for his first taste of Bellator gold when he challenges for the middleweight championship against titleholder Rafael Carvalho. Mousasi made his first appearance for Bellator in October 2017 at the Bellator 185 event, a three-round decision win over Alexander Shlemenko. Carvalho will be looking to make the fourth consecutive defense of his middleweight championship, with his last win coming via first-round knockout over Alessio Sakara last December at Bellator 190.
In the co-main event of the night, undefeated welterweight Michael "Venom" Page will be making his return to the Bellator cage. He'll take on David Rickels, who is moving up from the lightweight division to participate in the bout.
Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 200 event live here in the United States on Friday.
(Note: Bellator 200 main card will be airing on tape delay in the United States, while the preliminary fights can be streamed live)
Bellator 200 viewing information
Date: Friday, May 25
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: SSE Arena -- London, England
Stream: ParamountNetwork.com
Channel: Paramount Network
Bellator 200 main fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Rafael Carvalho (c) -345 vs. Gegard Mousasi +285
Middleweight Title
Michael Page -335 vs. David Rickels +275
Welterweight
Phil Davis -750 vs. Linton Vassell +525
Light Heavyweight
Aaron Chalmers -600 vs. Ash Griffiths +450
170-pound Catchweight
Anastasia Yankova -125 vs. Kate Jackson +105
Women's Flyweight
-
