Bellator 206 fight card -- Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald: Live stream, watch online, start time
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 206 card on Saturday
Bellator 206 airs live on Saturday night in San Jose, California, and at least on paper, this seems to have the potential to be one of the best fight cards the promotion has put out in a while.
In the main event of the evening, history could very well be made as middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi puts his title on the line for the first time since claiming it back at Bellator 200 against reigning welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. Should MacDonald emerge victorious in this battle of former UFC fighters, he will become the first simultaneous two-division champ in promotion history.
The co-main event for the card is not void of big names, that's one thing for certain. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Wanderlei Silva will renew their rivalry as they square off for the fourth time in their careers. Silva was victorious in their first two contests for the now-defunct Pride promotion, but Jackson owns the most recent victory via first-round knockout back in 2008 at UFC 92.
Amid all of this, the much-anticipated Welterweight Grand Prix kicks off with two former titleholders battling as Douglas Lima takes on Andrey Koreshkov.
Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 206 event live on Saturday.
Bellator 206 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 29
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: SAP Center -- San Jose, California
Stream: DAZN
Bellator 206 main fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Rory MacDonald
Middleweight championship
Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva
Heavyweight
Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov
Welterweight Grand Prix
Aaron Pics vs. Leandro Higo
Featherweight
Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman
Women's strawweight
|Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Rodriguez
|Featherweight
