Bellator 206 fight card -- Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald predictions, betting odds, expert picks

For as much as Bellator MMA seems to revel the art of repackaging the past, with Saturday's fourth Quinton "Rampage" Jackson-Wanderlei Silva bout being no exception, what makes its loaded Bellator 206 card from San Jose, California, truly stand out is how much it celebrates what's next.

As CEO Scott Coker likes to say, the card from SAP Center can easily be described as one of Bellator's quarterly "tent-pole events," and it offers plenty of new from its broadcasting home in the U.S. (streaming live on DAZN), to the kickoff of its loaded Welterweight Grand Prix tournament and a main event which pairs active champions from separate divisions for the first time in Bellator history.

Let's predict the four biggest bouts headlining the main card, with betting odds to follow.

Bellator 206 predictions

Middleweight Championship -- Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Rory MacDonald: Talk about hardcore fan's dream fight between former UFC standouts as MacDonald (20-4) -- the reigning Bellator welterweight champion -- aims to become the promotion's first simultaneous two-division titleholder. (Joe Warren previously held the bantamweight and featherweight belts on separate occasions). Not only does this rare champion vs. champion fight have the potential to be a brilliant showcase of technical skill, but the fact that MacDonald has already booked himself into the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix shows just how daring the Canadian striker is attempting to be.

MacDonald, 29, arguably the most important signing in Bellator history considering it came at the peak of his fighting prime, waited nearly a full year to make his promotional debut after nursing injuries. After submitting Paul Daley in May 2017, MacDonald edged Douglas Lima in a hard-fought and thrilling five-round decision in January to claim the 170-pound title. Now, MacDonald will make his middleweight debut against the 33-year-old veteran Mousasi (44-6-2), a former Strikeforce champion who is riding a seven-fight win streak which includes a first-round TKO over Rafael Carvalho in May to claim the title.

Prediction: MacDonald is certainly skilled enough to win this fight but will need to be smart in how he does so on his feet considering the length he'll give up and the disadvantages in terms of size and experience he will yield on the ground. Considering he is already booked for the welterweight tournament, MacDonald has opted not to add any weight or muscle to his frame, which leads one to believe speed and technique will be a big part of his striking plan. One has to wonder whether the war against Lima and a previous fight of the year defeat to then-UFC champion Robbie Lawler in 2015 will add up negatively over time for MacDonald and conspire against him along with Mousasi's size to make this a poor career move at this time. Pick: Mousasi via TKO4

Heavyweight -- Quinton "Rampage" Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva: The pair of UFC and Pride legends will do business for a fourth time in a fight that has poor cardio and sloppy technique written all over it. The 42-year-old Silva (35-13-1, 1 NC) enters having lost eight of his last 12 fights across three promotions. The Brazilian brawler also enters his first heavyweight bout since a 2006 Pride Grand Prix appearance. It was in Pride where Silva scored a pair of knockout wins over Jackson (37-13) -- both via knees -- in a rivalry that began in 2003. The 40-year-old Jackson gained revenge via first-round KO at UFC 92 in 2008. Both fighters have certainly seen better days and both are fresh off decision losses to Chael Sonnen in Bellator.

Prediction: The interesting dilemma here is that Silva is simply too undersized at this point in his career for heavyweight while Jackson has looked nothing but bloated, slow and uninterested in his own run since joining the division three years ago. Should it turn into a one-round firefight, Jackson needs to be considered the favorite. Should it go late, Silva clearly has the better cardio but not necessarily enough of a wrestling pedigree to make Jackson pay. Pick: Jackson via first-round TKO

Welterweight Grand Prix First Round -- Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov III: This trilogy bout between former Bellator 170-pound champions might prove to be the best fight in the entire tournament (and that's saying something considering this is the first in a loaded field). Lima (29-7), a native of Brazil, is arguably the most underrated fighter in the promotion and fighting at the peak of his powers at age 30, fresh off an incredibly close loss to MacDonald. A two-time welterweight champion, Lima originally lost his title to Koreshkov (21-2) by decision in 2015 before gaining violent revenge the following year via third-round knockout.

Prediction: Koreshkov, a native of Russia, certainly deserves credit for his steady evolution from one-dimensional striker in his 2013 title loss to Ben Askren to the dangerous fighter he is today. But Lima has grown right along with him, only at a more advanced and versatile rate. Look for this fight to be explosive and the perfect advertisement for what's to come in the tournament. You can also look for Lima to rely on his speed and technique to outwork Koreshkov. Pick: Lima via UD

Featherweight -- Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo: It's about that time for Bellator to find out exactly what it has in the uber-talented Pico, who made his pro debut in 2017 being hailed the best prospect in the history of the sport. A humbling, first-round defeat to Zach Freeman certainly tempered some of those expectations, but Pico rebounded from his disastrous debut with a trio of knockouts against a more sober level of competition. That will change in this fight when the 21-year-old Californian (3-1) steps into the deep end against the Brazilian Higo (18-4), who is fresh off a bantamweight title loss to Darrion Caldwell by submission in March.

Prediction: Expect this to be a real fight and one in which Pico will need to do more than head hunt with his flashy boxing skills. The loss to Freeman was certainly an embarrassing one for him considering it came on the large platform of a Bellator pay-per-view at New York's Madison Square Garden, but Pico has regularly spoke of how valuable that lesson was. Both his cardio and lack of experience should be tested by Higo, especially since Pico hasn't even fought a full four minutes in any of his pro bouts. Pick: Pico via UD

Bellator 206 main card, odds