Bellator 206 results -- Mousasi vs. MacDonald: Highlights, updates, fight card, winners

In what will go down as one of the deepest cards in Bellator MMA history, the promotion will present its first title bout between champions in separate divisions in the main event of Bellator 206 in San Jose.

Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defends against reigning welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald in a battle between UFC veterans and key free-agent signings. Bellator will also kick off its Welterweight Grand Prix with a first-round bout pairing former champs Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov in a trilogy fight.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Pride and UFC legends Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Wanderlei Silva will also meet for the fourth time with Silva leading the rivalry 2-1.

Bellator 206 fight card/results

Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Rory MacDonald -- Middleweight title

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva -- Heavyweight

Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov -- Welterweight

Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo -- Featherweight

Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman -- Women's strawweight

Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Gutierrez -- Featherweight

On the prelim portion of the card, Arlene Blencowe (11-7) pulled off a massive slam before finisher her opponent with a flurry a punches for the stoppage. It was her sixth TKO victory and seventh stoppage win in her career.