Bellator 207 results, highlights: Mike Kimbel ties promotional record with six-second KO
Kimbel had no interest in staying inside the cage long on Friday night
Mike Kimbel came, he saw and he conquered. Again.
Needing just six seconds to finish Alex Potts on Friday, the 21-year-old Kimbel equaled a Bellator MMA record for the fastest knockout in promotional history in a 136.5-pound catchweight bout at Bellator 207 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Kimbel (2-0) equaled the mark set by Hector Lombard against Jay Silva at Bellator 18 in 2010 in their 190-pound catchweight bout, and did so needing just one combination to finish the job. The victory marked the second highlight-reel knockout within the first 63 seconds of a fight to kick off his pro career.
After Kimbel and Potts (1-1) touched gloves to open their undercard bout on a show headlined by Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione, Kimbel unleashed a lightning-quick 1-2 combination which instantly dropped Potts as he stepped forward. Kimbel followed with a single hammer punch just as the referee dove in to call off the fight.
Kimbel, a native of Waterbury, Connecticut, who was just 4-4 as an amateur with three submission losses, gets the knockout following a pro debut that instantly went viral at Bellator 194. In February, also at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Kimbel fought off an armbar attempt by picking up and slamming Geoffrey Then onto his neck and head just 63 seconds into their bout.
The performance at Bellator 194 earned Kimbel a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The victory also saw him sign with Paradigm Sports Management, which represents a number of top fighters including Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Stephen Thompson and Michael Bisping.
