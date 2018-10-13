Bellator 208 -- Fedor vs. Sonnen: live stream, start time, fight card, channel, heavyweight tournament
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 208 card on Saturday
After completing the first half of the Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinals on Friday, the action continues on Saturday night in New York with a pair of marquee names on the docket. Light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader steamrolled past Matt Mitrione for a decisive decision win at Bellator 207 and now awaits the winner of Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen on Saturday. The event, a short bus ride from Friday's festivities, brings us just one fight away from crowning the first heavyweight champion since 2016.
Emelianenko got here by scoring a thunderous knockout of Frank Mir in May while Sonnen scored a grinding decision win over Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. On the undercard are a few more familiar faces to fight fans like Benson Henderson, Cheick Kongo and Henry Corrales.
Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 208 event live on Saturday.
Bellator 208 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 13
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: NYCB Live -- Uniondale, New York
Channel: Paramount Network
Stream: DAZN
Bellator 208 main fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen
Heavyweight Grand Prix
Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad
Lightweight
Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov
Middleweight
|Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson
Heavyweight
|Henry Corrales vs. Andy Main
|Featherweight
-
