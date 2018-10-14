Bellator 208 results -- Fedor Emilianenko vs. Chael Sonnen: Updates, highlights, fight card

We know one-half of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix final, and on Saturday night, we will find out who will end up facing light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at some point down the line. Saturday night in Uniondale, New York, two of the more well-known names in mixed martial arts will square off as Fedor Emilianenko takes on Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen advanced to this point with a unanimous decision victory over Quinton "Rampage" Jackson back in January at Bellator 192. Emilianenko earned his spot in the semifinals with an impressive first-round TKO victory over Frank Mir at Bellator 198 in April, showing everyone he still has the devastating power many thought he had lost.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Bader put on a show Friday night at Bellator 207 with his thorough domination of Matt Mitrione to advance to the final, and either Emilianenko or Sonnen will join him with a victory on Saturday night at Bellator 208.

Bellator 208 fight card, results

Fedor Emilianenko vs. Chael Sonnen -- Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal

Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad -- Lightweight

Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov -- Middleweight

Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson -- Heavyweight

Henry Corrales def. Andy Main via third-round KO (punch)