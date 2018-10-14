Bellator 208 results -- Fedor Emilianenko vs. Chael Sonnen: Updates, highlights, fight card
Following along with all the results from Bellator 208 on Saturday night
We know one-half of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix final, and on Saturday night, we will find out who will end up facing light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at some point down the line. Saturday night in Uniondale, New York, two of the more well-known names in mixed martial arts will square off as Fedor Emilianenko takes on Chael Sonnen.
Sonnen advanced to this point with a unanimous decision victory over Quinton "Rampage" Jackson back in January at Bellator 192. Emilianenko earned his spot in the semifinals with an impressive first-round TKO victory over Frank Mir at Bellator 198 in April, showing everyone he still has the devastating power many thought he had lost.
Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Bader put on a show Friday night at Bellator 207 with his thorough domination of Matt Mitrione to advance to the final, and either Emilianenko or Sonnen will join him with a victory on Saturday night at Bellator 208.
Bellator 208 fight card, results
Fedor Emilianenko vs. Chael Sonnen -- Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal
Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad -- Lightweight
Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov -- Middleweight
Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson -- Heavyweight
Henry Corrales def. Andy Main via third-round KO (punch)
-
Ronda Rousey talks UFC 229 brawl
The former bantamweight champion noted Conor McGregor's done worse than Khabib Nurmagomedo...
-
How to watch, stream Bellator 208
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 208 card on Saturday
-
Bellator 207 results, highlights
Following along with all the results from Bellator 207 on Friday night
-
Bellator 208 preview, prediction
The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix continues on Saturday night with one final marquee mat...
-
Bellator fighter scores six-second KO
Kimbel had no interest in staying inside the cage long on Friday night
-
WATCH: Khabib verbally thrashes McGregor
Nurmagomedov didn't just punish McGregor physically while the beating was occurring