Bellator 214 -- Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel

All the info you need to catch the Bellator 214 card on Saturday night

Could it be the end of an era once again on Saturday night? Bellator 214 is set to kick off from Inglewood, California featuring a heavyweight title fight many have been waiting for in legend Fedor Emelianenko taking on light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader. It will be the thrilling conclusion to the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix and crown the first champion in over two years since Bellator stripped Vitaly Minakov for inactivity.

While the field was loaded with big names, it's become clear that these are two of the most deserving men of being called the heavyweight king. Emelianenko bested Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen while Bader beat Muhammed Lawal and Matt Mitrione.

In the co-main event of the evening, featherweight sensation Aaron Pico returns to the Bellator cage when he meets Henry Corrales, and former WWE world heavyweight champion Jake Hager will make his MMA debut for the promotion when he battles J.W. Kiser. 

Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 214 event live on Saturday. 

Bellator 214 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California
Channel: Paramount Network
Stream: DAZN

Bellator 214 main fight card

FightWeight Class

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader

Bellator heavyweight title

Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Featherweight

Jake Hager vs. J.W. Kiser

Heavyweight

Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas

Bantamweight

Brandon McMahon vs. Adel AltamimiFeatherweight

