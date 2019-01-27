Bellator 214 -- Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader results: Live updates, highlights, fight card
The Bellator MMA heavyweight title is on the line in Inglewood, California
For the first time since the title went vacant in 2016, Bellator MMA will have itself a heavyweight champion on Saturday night. Russian legend Fedor Emelianenko faces current light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the finals of the Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
The title bout, which doubles as the main event of Bellator 214, offers Emelianenko a chance to walk away on top as the 42-year-old has been open about the possibility he will retire. Bader, meanwhile, can become the first two-division simultaneous champion in Bellator history as the former UFC veteran continues to operate at the best of his career at age 35.
Bellator 214 fight card/results
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader -- Heavyweight title
Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales -- Featherweight
Jake Hager vs. J.W. Kiser -- Heavyweight
Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas -- Bantamweight
Adel Altamimi def. Brandon McMahon via first-round submission (armbar)
