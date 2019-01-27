Bellator 214 -- Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader results: Live updates, highlights, fight card

For the first time since the title went vacant in 2016, Bellator MMA will have itself a heavyweight champion on Saturday night. Russian legend Fedor Emelianenko faces current light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the finals of the Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

The title bout, which doubles as the main event of Bellator 214, offers Emelianenko a chance to walk away on top as the 42-year-old has been open about the possibility he will retire. Bader, meanwhile, can become the first two-division simultaneous champion in Bellator history as the former UFC veteran continues to operate at the best of his career at age 35.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from The Forum in Inglewood, California, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Bellator 214 fight card/results

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader -- Heavyweight title

Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales -- Featherweight

Jake Hager vs. J.W. Kiser -- Heavyweight

Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas -- Bantamweight

Adel Altamimi def. Brandon McMahon via first-round submission (armbar)

Bellator 214 updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.