Bellator 214 fight card: Fedor vs. Ryan Bader headlines; Aaron Pico and Jake Hager in action

Saturday night from inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, Bellator MMA brings us one of the more exciting cards it has in recent memory. Some may even say that the card is so stacked that it forced UFC to cancel the UFC 233 card that was originally scheduled to take place Saturday night as well at the Honda Center in nearby Anaheim.

In the main event, we'll see a new Bellator heavyweight champion crowned as the legendary Fedor Emelianenko takes on reigning light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. This bout serves as the final of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament we watched play out in 2018, a tournament in which both Fedor and Bader left no doubt that they're the two best heavyweights signed to the promotion. Saturday, we'll find out who the best of the best truly is.

In undercard action, 22-year-old featherweight sensation Aaron Pico returns to the cage as he looks to extend his current winning streak to five fights when he takes on Henry Corrales. Also, former WWE world heavyweight champion and NCAA Division I All-American wrestler from Oklahoma Jake Hager makes his MMA debut when he takes on J.W. Kiser.

Below you can have a look at the Bellator 214 main card, with the event airing Saturday night on Paramount Network and DAZN beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Bellator 214 main card