Bellator 214 how to watch -- Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader: Live stream, TV channel options

Could it be the end of an era once again on Saturday night? Bellator 214 is set to kick off from Inglewood, California featuring a heavyweight title fight many have been waiting for in legend Fedor Emelianenko taking on light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader. It will be the thrilling conclusion to the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix and crown the first champion in over two years since Bellator stripped Vitaly Minakov for inactivity.

While the field was loaded with big names, it's become clear that these are two of the most deserving men of being called the heavyweight king. Emelianenko bested Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen while Bader beat Muhammed Lawal and Matt Mitrione.

In the co-main event of the evening, featherweight sensation Aaron Pico returns to the Bellator cage when he meets Henry Corrales. The matchup represents a clear step up in competition for the former Junior World championship wrestler.

Speaking of wrestlers, former WWE world heavyweight champion Jake Hager will make his MMA debut for the promotion when he battles J.W. Kiser in a featured bout. Hager, better known as Jack Swagger, was an amateur wrestler at Oklahoma, but has never competed in mixed martial arts.

Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 214 event live on Saturday.

Bellator 214 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

Channel: Paramount Network

Stream: DAZN

Bellator 214 main fight card