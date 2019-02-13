Bellator 216 fight card, odds, lines: Michael Page favored over bitter rival Paul Daley

Bellator MMA has been all about grand prix tournaments as of late, and Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut, inside the Mohegan Sun Arena, another one rolls on as the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix quarterfinals get underway at Bellator 216.

In the main event, the undefeated Michael "Venom" Page will take on Paul "Semtex" Daley for the right to advance to the semifinal round. These two have been at each other's throats verbally for quite some time now, however, a one-on-one encounter was never able to come to fruition. Saturday night, as cliche as this may sound, the time for talk is over as these welterweights finally determine who is the superior competitor inside the cage.

In addition to the much-anticipated MVP vs. Daley showdown, the Bellator 216 card will also feature Pride FC legend and former UFC heavyweight competitor Mirko Cro Cop as he looks to avenge his UFC 137 loss from 2011 when he takes on Roy Nelson as part of the main card.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the Bellator 216 main card set to take place on Saturday.