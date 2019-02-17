Bellator 216 -- Michael Page vs. Paul Daley results: Live updates, highlights, fight card

Saturday night at Bellator 216, fans will finally see the grudge match years in the making. Michael "Venom" Page squares off against Paul "Semtex" Daley in the main event from Uncasville, Connecticut, as the third fight of the opening round of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix. The two have tried to make this fight happen a few times in the past, but they will finally meet up with a potential shot at the welterweight title on the line.

In the co-main event, former heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov squares off against Cheick Kongo while Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson meet up in a heavyweight feature bout.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Bellator 216 with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Bellator 216 fight card/results

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley -- Welterweight

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson -- Heavyweight

Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov -- Heavyweight

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Erick Silva -- Welterweight

Valerie Loureda def. Colby Fletcher via first-round TKO (punches)

Bellator 216 updates, highlights

