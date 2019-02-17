Bellator 216 results: Michael Page outpoints Paul Daley to advance in Welterweight Grand Prix

In a bout that was expected to bring fireworks and massive heat to the Bellator cage, Michael Page and Paul Daley brought a dud. The two power punching Brits were expected to go all out in a five-round brawl in the first round of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, but instead turned in a tactical performance that involved very little standup game at all.

Page eked by Daley on all three judges scorecards to earn the victory and advance to take on Douglas Lima in the semifinals, but his performance on Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut left a lot to be desired. Page (14-0) tried to bait Daley into a striking match in the first round, but Daley refused to engage while circling the cage and looking for an opening. With barely any action in the first round, Daley decided to take things to the ground in the second -- something unexpected from the 35-year-old kick boxer.

Daley had success in taking MVP to the ground multiple times throughout the fight, but was unable to do much damage from his dominant position. In the moments where he seemed to be in the most control, Page was able to reverse or counter his movement and turn them into his own offense.

"He didn't come here to fight. MVP came here to fight. He was bragging about being a knockout artist and he was doing more takedowns than he ever has in his career," Page said.

Bellator 216 fight card/results

Michael Page def. Paul Daley via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Mirko Cro Cop def. Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Cheick Kongo def. Vitaly Minakov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Yaroslav Amosov def. Erick Silva via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Valerie Loureda def. Colby Fletcher via first-round TKO (punches)

Bellator 216 updates, highlights

