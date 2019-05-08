Bellator 221 fight card, odds: Michael Chandler, Douglas Lima favored to emerge victorious

Bellator MMA is back on Saturday night with the Bellator 221 event inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and once again, the promotion has brought another card pretty stacked at the top. On Saturday, we have the potential to see a dual-champion be crowned in the main event while the co-main event will reveal who the first man will be to enter the finals of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix.

In the main event, reigning lightweight champion Michael Chandler will put his 155-pound title on the line against current featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire. Should Chandler emerge victorious, he'll become the first man to ever defeat both Freire brothers as he looks retain his title in this superfight; Chandler defeated Patricky Freire via first-round TKO in 2016. But should Freire avenge his brother's loss, then he'll be the latest MMA superstar to earn the right to be called a double-champ.

The co-main event sees ex-welterweight champion Douglas Lima become the latest fighter to attempt to stop the undefeated MMA run of Michael "Venom" Page in the semifinals of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix. The winner of this one will move on to face the winner of the June 22 bout pitting welterweight champ Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below you can have a look at the betting odds, via William Hill Sportsbook, for the top Bellator 221 main card fights on Saturday along with the rest of the fight card.

Bellator 221 odds

