Bellator 221 results, highlights: Douglas Lima viciously stops Michael 'Venom' Page with KO in Round 2
Lima handed Page his first MMA loss in brutal fashion on Saturday at Bellator 221
The undefeated run of Michael "Venom" Page in mixed martial arts has met a violent end. Saturday night in the co-main event of Bellator 221 in Chicago, ex-welterweight champion Douglas Lima secured a second-round knockout victory over Page to advance to the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.
Page was facing his toughest test to date in MMA, and surprisingly to some, turned in an impressive first-round performance in which he was able to keep Lima at a distance throughout and even worked in some incredible defense while on his back in the waning moments of the opening stanza. He even nearly clipped Lima in the opening moments of the second round with a right hand, but not long after, everything went downhill. Lima landed a stiff kick to Page's leg, and that was followed up by a brutal uppercut that sent Page to sleep. One follow-up strike on the ground was all it took for the referee to put a stop to this co-main event outing.
With the highlight-reel win, Lima now advances on to the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, where he will square off with whomever emerges victorious when welterweight champion Rory MacDonald takes on Neiman Gracie on June 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
